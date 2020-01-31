Novel Coronavirus Preparations Continue – Montserrat Remains at Low Risk

Despite the continued spread of the novel Coronavirus, the threat level for Montserrat remains low. This was confirmed by an assessment conducted for the region by experts at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the WHO on Wednesday January 29, 2020.

To date there have been no confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus in the Caribbean Region.

The Ministry of Health & Social Services Team is working closely with our colleagues at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and local stakeholders to put measures in place that are in keeping with the tested and proven tenets of public health response to respiratory viruses.

The Ministry has access to sufficient protective equipment and supplies to mount a response should an immediate need arise. In addition, the following protocols have been prepared and will be finalized with input from various stakeholders by the end of the first week in February:

1. Procedures to be followed by health staff when persons present at a healthcare facility with ‘flu-like symptoms;

2. Procedures for monitoring of persons arriving at Ports of Entry;

3. Procedures for treating persons suspected to be infected with novel Coronavirus;

4. Procedures for treating persons confirmed to be infected with novel Coronavirus;

5. Cleaning and Waste Management Procedures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Public education will also continue in the weeks ahead, through the use of information leaflets, posters, panel discussions and social media.

The public is urged to continue to practice good hygiene, particularly if traveling at this time. Before you travel, check to see if your destination has cases of novel Coronavirus and if so, take all necessary precautions to avoid infection. This includes frequent hand washing with soap and water and avoiding close contact with persons who show ‘flu-like’ symptoms.

The latest CARPHA Situation Report on the Coronavirus can be read here…http://carpha.org/Portals/0/articles/documents/SitRepnCoV_CHINA_EpiUpdate4.pdf