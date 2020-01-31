Silversea Cruises Returns to Montserrat

On Wednesday January 29, 2020 Silversea Cruises made its first call to Montserrat since 2018. The Silver Wind docked at Port Little Bay at 8am with 298 passengers on board, of which over 150 had pre-booked tours, as well as 222 crew.

Montserrat was the fourth of six stops after calls to Long Island in the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and St. Barths, to be followed by visits to St Maarten and St John, USVI.

“It was wonderful having Silversea Cruises return to our shores,” said Director of Tourism, Warren Solomon. “This is a high-end brand that attracts seasoned travelers who’ve been-there, done-that and who are always looking for those unique and memorable travel experiences.” According to the Shore Concierge Manager from the ship, the Buried City Tour was the most popular one requested by the cruise passengers.

Barbara Muckermann, Chief Marketing Officer of Silversea Cruises notes in the cruise line’s sailing guide, Worldwide Voyages 2020: “The spirit of exploration, ingrained in Silversea’s DNA, is all about seeking authentic beauty in the remotest corners of the world.”

The Tourism Director joined the Premier Easton Taylor-Farrell and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Premier, Mrs Daphne Cassell in paying a courtesy call on the ship’s captain, Dariusz Grzelak, where the premier presented him with a framed photo of the erupting Soufriere Hills Volcano captured by local photographer, Kevin West, during the early years of volcanic activity.

“We are delighted to welcome back Silversea Cruises to Montserrat,’” said Premier Taylor-Farrell. “It is a testament to our product that we have been included in their itinerary and it’s important that all of our service providers bring their A-game.”

The Silver Wind will next call on Montserrat on March 12 and again on March 24 to close the island’s 2019/2020 cruise season.