Emerald Vibes TV: Bringing the Scoop on Montserrat’s St. Patrick’s Festival

Media and Marketing firm, Goldenmedia has relaunched its entertainment show Emerald Vibes TV (EVTV) just in time for Montserrat’s St. Patrick’s Festival.

The new season launched on Friday, January 31, 2020 with Sharlene Lindsay returning as host. Episodes will premiere weekly on the Emerald Vibes TV YouTube channel and will feature guests and entertainers providing updates on plans for Montserrat’s most popular festival.

Once the St. Patrick’s Festival opens on March 6, 2020, there will be daily recaps and other exclusive content to share the sights and sounds of the more than 70 events on the calendar.

EVTV is being produced by singer/songwriter Nia Golden who said one of her goals this year is to create a lot more content, visually and musically. “I have a true passion for the arts and a fascination with the production of video content. Rebooting EVTV was a way to use all I have been learning while showing off Montserrat and the Caribbean. It has been an experience, finding locations, guests, preparing the scripts and promoting EVTV. It is a definite eye opener which I hope viewers will enjoy.”

Golden added “I’m excited to be working with Sharlene as she’s my favorite host. She brings an energy to the show which is contagious.”

Sharlene Lindsay, who is also a cultural creative and popular personality on island, shared why she loves hosting EVTV. “Apart from the fact that talking is a hobby 😊, the show allows us to let the world see that Montserrat is alive and well…From the lush greenery and thriving wildlife to the development projects and exciting festivals. I enjoy getting to meet new and fascinating people from different walks of life. Did I mention that I like to talk?”

Filmed on location at Scuba Montserrat, the first episode features representative of the festival committee Reinford “Kulcha Don” Gibbons, event organisers Oslyn Butler of Olde School Ball and Lionel Baker of All-White Affair.

