Montserrat Defence Force Sgt Attends Field Fire Awareness Course

The Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) announced today that Sergeant Calvin Lewis recently returned from a training course held for three weeks at the British Army Training and Support Unit Belize (BATSUB) in Belize. The course ran fpr three weeks in February at the Price Barracks, Ladyville, Belize.

Sgt. Lewis attended a Field Fire Awareness Training Course with other military from within the region. The attendees included representatives from the Air Wing and Infantry Unit of the Belize Defence Force, the Belize

Coast Guard, and one representative each from the Jamaica and Guyana Defence Forces and the Royal Cayman Police Force. His attendance was made possible through support of the British Defence Adviser’s Office based in Jamaica. He was adjudged to have completed the course at an extremely high standard. The course had 18 participants and Sgt. Lewis was one of four international students present.

The Field Fire Awareness course covers the planning, conduct and supervision of training with Infantry Weapons systems and pyrotechnics for range exercises. The application of these regulations is mandatory enabling realistic and demanding training whilst ensuring that risks are reduced As Low As Reasonably Practicable (ALARP). The use of the Range Action Safety Plan and the Exercise Action Safety Plan were also demonstrated during a detailed walkthrough of a Live Fire Range. The course is geared towards Junior Non-Commissioned Officers to develop the leadership as well as to plan and execute lesson plans. This would increase the training capabilities as the participants would be better able to train other members of their organization.

