SHV25 Conference Postponed

Organisers of the conference Soufriere Hills Volcano at 25 have decided to postpone the event.

A release from the committee, said they have been closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation with regards to the global COVID-19 crisis.

“There is still tremendous uncertainty as to the potential severity and length of this crisis. However, it is clear that the health and travel restrictions that are swiftly being put in place globally will make it difficult for international participants to commit to attendance at this time or in the near future. The SHV25 organising committee has therefore decided that whilst the conference dates are four months away, it is in the best interest to postpone SHV25, which was scheduled for July 2020,” the statement read.

The conference was to bring together geologists and social scientists to look at the learnings from the volcano which began to erupt 25 years ago this July.

“This has been a hard decision and we will endeavour to manage the consequences as best as possible. We will provide updates as soon as possible regarding the proposed new dates and procedures.”

For those interested in information on future plans for the event should go to SHV25.com and sign up via email to info@shv25.com or complete the expression of interest form on the website http://shv25.com/ online-submissions/expression- of-interest/ .

