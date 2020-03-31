April 1 is National Day of Prayer and Fasting On Montserrat

The Montserrat Christian Council has called for Wednesday, April 1 to be a National Day of Prayer and Fasting on island.

According to Pastor Gesner Louis-Charles, Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church and Chairman of the council, said the members of the clergy were in support of the government’s actions to implement a 24-hour curfew until April 14, 2020 to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on island.

The chairman said the council met and agreed on the following:



Church doors will be closed until further notice and members are asked to be guided accordingly.

A live broadcast services will be aired on ZJB Radio each Sunday from 9AM to 10:30AM by three different churches for 30 minutes each. These services will be repeated on the Sunday evening.

Wednesday, April 01, 2020 be observed as Montserrat Christian Council National Day of Prayer and Fasting. It starts at 6AM and ends at 6PM. Everyone is invited to tune into ZJB Radio Montserrat for the duration and there will be a very special closing at 5:30PM.

“Prayer and fasting are the most powerful spiritual tools we have at our disposal for any breakthrough. Let us pray and fast earnestly so that God can hear us and deliver us in this crisis,” Pastor Louis-Charles said in a prepared notice. “Daniel 9:3 says ‘I turned to the Lord God, to seek an answer by prayer and supplication with fasting and sackcloth and ashes.’ Let us all around this time of reflection, make all our requests known to our All-knowing God and He will see us through this time of test. Fear Not, don’t lose heart, for there is a breakthrough ahead. May God bless our beautiful Island of Montserrat.”

