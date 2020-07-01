Montserrat Rotary Family Inducts Three Female Presidents

The new Rotary year begins today and with it comes three new female presidents.

Last Saturday, the Rotary Club of Montserrat and its sister organisations the Rotaract and Interact clubs inducted new executive boards. For the new year, all three clubs are helmed by women and the boards are predominantly female as well.

Linda Dias, is the new president of the Rotary Club. She has been a member of the club since 2015 and previously served as their Public Image Director for two years.

A release from the club stated that “this vibrant cadre of individuals is poised and ready to lead Rotary Montserrat into 2021 and beyond. We consider Rotary as a staple within our Society, and as such, take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to maintaining a strong and positive presence within our local community.

Leading the Rotaract Club of Montserrat will be Shaqueilla Samuel, who has been a member of the group for two years. Her focus this year is to increase community engagement.

Beyoncé Osborne is now in her second year as a member of the Interact Club. Her aims as president for the year are to increase and maintain the Interact membership numbers, plan and execute more community projects, while also strengthening the content of the meetings. She also wants to execute more fundraising events and revive the annual Fright Night social.

During last weekend’s event the club also honoured several members for their exemplary service to the Rotary Club. Rotarian of the Year Award was presented to Debbie Battersby, Above & Beyond Award to Yvette Lee and Director of the Year Award to Siobhan Tuitt.

Immediate Past President Jermaine Wade will serve as the Assistant Governor for the Rotary Club of Montserrat. Last year, Antigua & Barbuda and Montserrat were jointly represented by Dr Sharon Cordner.

Incoming Rotary President Linda Dias expressed gratitude to the outgoing executives of all three clubs, who would have worked faithfully and tirelessly over the past 12 months to ensure the success of Rotary Montserrat. Special mention was made of Club Leaders in the persons of Immediate Past Presidents, Jermaine Wade, Graeme Stanley and Kenita Barzey, “whose herculean efforts have allowed the various clubs to strive and prosper, even amidst challenging situations,” the release noted.

The full members of the 2020/21 executive boards are as follows:

Rotary Club of Montserrat

President – Linda Dias

Immediate Past President -Jermaine Wade

President Elect & Community Services Director – Siobhan Tuitt

Secretary – Yvette Lee

Treasurer – Keri Don Matthew

Foundation Director – Deonne Semple

Membership Director – Jenzil Skerritt

Club Administration Director – Nicole Duberry

Public Image Director – Michelle Cassell

Rotaract Club of Montserrat

President – Shaqueilla Samuel

Immediate Past President – Graeme Stanley

Vice President – TiVonne Howe

Secretary – Stephonelle Francois

Club Finance Director – Vanice Tuitt

Community Services Director – Tabeanna Tuitt

International Services Director – Stevika Rodney

Club Services Director – Maldrick Weekes

Professional Services Director – Amuelle Kirnon

Public Relations Director – Nia Golden

Interact Club of Montserrat

President – Beyoncé Osborne

Vice President – Mohit Sadhwani

Secretary – Carisa Brudy

Treasurer – Shannon White

Public Relations Director – Keturah Daley

