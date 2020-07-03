NOTICE – Public Input Required on Proposed Modification of Montserrat’s Physical Development Plan

The Physical Planning Unit (PPU) within the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment (MALHE) is seeking public input on proposed modification to the ‘Physical Development Plan for North Montserrat 2012-2022’.

The zoning of lands in Upper Belham and Fort Ghaut in the Plymouth area to allow for sand mining.

In keeping with Section 7 of the Physical Planning Act which guides the procedure for revision and modification of the Approved Development Plan, public consultation is required on this matter. This is to ensure that residents of the immediate and surrounding areas, stakeholders, and all interested parties are (i) aware of the proposal, and (ii) allowed the opportunity to provide feedback on, and raise any related concerns or issues they may have. The concerns of the public will be taken into consideration.

View the proposed changes here…

Modification to the Approved Physical Development Plan Belham

Modification to the Approved Physical Development Plan 2012 – 2022 – Proposed Sand Mining in the Fort Ghaut (Draft for Discussion)

The PPU has also published the information at the following locations:

– The Montserrat Public Library

– The Government of Montserrat website

– ZJB Radio

– Government Information Unit Facebook page

– Discover Montserrat

– Physical Planning Unit website: ppu.gov.ms

All comments should be received by 31st August, 2020.

