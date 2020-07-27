Montserrat’s Programme Management Office is Finalist for PMO of the Year Award

The Programme Management Office (PMO), the unit designated to the support and delivery of transformational projects for the Government of Montserrat, today announced that the office has been shortlisted as one of three finalists for the 2020 PMO of the Year Award.

According to a release from the PMO, this elite recognition was announced by the International Association for Project Management (APM) on July 23rd, subsequent to the first tier of candidate assessments. The prestigious

awards have been running annually for over 20 years and celebrates projects from a broad range of sectors, as well as the contributions of portfolio, programme, and project management bodies across the globe.

The Programme Management Office has been responsible for establishing an improved project and programme management capability, as well as the implementation of major projects for the Government of Montserrat since 2019. The office has been a key player in the ongoing delivery of the Capital Infrastructure Programme for Resilience and Economic Growth (CIPREG), as well as the EU-EDF11, and the UK CIF programmes, which are all directly linked to Montserrat’s Economic Growth Strategy.

Joseph E. Farrell, Premier of Montserrat stated, “I wish to join others in expressing heartiest congratulation on [the PMO] being named as one of the finalists for this year’s PMO Award. The Government and people of Montserrat salute the work performed by the PMO, together with project management colleagues, which is recognized by this achievement.”

This year, APM announced that entries received were of an incredibly high caliber, with finalists for the competitive 2020 PMO of the Year Award having been shortlisted from hundreds of entries from a vast number of sectors and countries. The other two finalists are NFU Mutual’s PMO, the project management division of a major UK-based insurance composite, and United Utilities PMO, the projects division of the United Kingdom’s largest listed water company. Both companies have 3,800 employees, and 5,300 employees respectively, and are listed in the London stock exchange.

Head of Montserrat’s PMO, Martin Parlett, said, “This is a tremendous achievement for our relatively new PMO, and allows us to showcase the incredible work that is taking place in Montserrat on the global stage as we continue to deliver our much needed transformational projects and programmes. The APM Awards are the gold standard for the project management profession, and everyone across Government who is involved in planning, delivering, monitoring and supporting our change missions can take great pride in this accolade. In particular, I would like to thank Linda Dias, Deputy Head of PMO, for the role she continues to play in helping to build our function in collaboration with Ministries and Departments. We look forward to competing at the final stage.”

The first stage of judging shortlisted candidates based on their tools and techniques used to deliver projects and programmes, while the final stage of judging will focus on the positive outcomes, as well as challenges and measures used to ensure successful results.

With professional membership of over 30,000 individuals, the International Association for Project Management (APM) in the UK is the only chartered body for the project profession worldwide.

The winner for the 2020 PMO of the Year will be announced at the APM Project Management Awards, to be held virtually on November 16th 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...