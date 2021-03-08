Here’s How To Get Your Montserrat Ferry Refund

The Access Division, Office of the Premier, has started its Ferry Ticket Refund Programme and is currently facilitating refunds to customers who were affected by the halt in ferry passenger services in early 2020.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, ferry passenger services were halted resulting in some customers being unable to complete their travel on their confirmed booking dates.

Individuals who have been affected are asked to note the following procedures for a full refund on their tickets.

Ferry Ticket Refund Procedures:

1. Applicants are required to go to https://www.ferry.ms and select the “Contact Us” tab. The requested Information must be filled out to include your full name and the ticket confirmation number that was issued upon purchase of the ticket.

In the case for those who do not have access to an online service, Refund Request Forms can be collected from the Access Division, Office of the Premier, Government Headquarters, Brades, Montserrat.

2. When the completed application is received by the Access Division, the applicant will receive a confirmation email or telephone call, using the contact information received on the application.

3. Applicants are required to provide the following relevant information to the Access Division or attach the information in an email to accessmni@gov.ms;

– Valid picture ID, Full Address, Banking Details and Contact Information. (This information is relevant to initiate the refund payment process.)

4. If an applicant is residing overseas, the applicant may nominate a local representative on their behalf to receive the refund. The representative is also required to present the relevant information to facilitate refund processing.

5. For those overseas clients who would like a direct transfer to their accounts, you are required to provide all the relevant information mentioned above to the Access Division. Please note that transfer fees would be deducted from refund total.

The Access Division is committed to making this process as efficient as possible. Please feel free to contact the Access Division at 491 3378 for any additional assistance.