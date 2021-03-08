Former MVO Director Now Team Lead Monitoring La Soufriere in St. Vincent

Former Director of the Montserrat Volcano Observatory Roderick Stewart has now taken over as team lead on the monitoring of La Soufriere Volcano in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

He replaces Dr. Thomas Christopher, who also works out of the MVO.

Stewart has over 30 years of experience in the field and has worked on volcanoes in several countries and served as Director of the Montserrat Volcano Observatory from 2012-2019. He has been working and living in the Eastern Caribbean for more than a decade and studies seismic (earthquake) activity associated with volcanoes and how it relates to other data.

Joining the team is Dr. Christopher’s student and TiVonne Howe. Howe is a first-year PhD student at Lancaster University (UK) and has worked with the MVO as a research assistant for three years and most recently with the Montserrat Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA).

Once Howe completes her programme, she will become Montserrat’s first female Volcanologist.