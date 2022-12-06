Montserrat Hosting Regional Basketball Tourney Next Week

The Montserrat Basketball Invitational Tournament begins here on Sunday.

According to officials from the Montserrat Amateur Basketball Association, the games will run from Sunday, December 11 to Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Little Bay Sports Centre.

Expected to compete are the Skillful Ballers from the British Virgin Islands, the Wadali Elites from Antigua & Barbuda, and a team from St. Kitts & Nevis.

The Montserrat Shamrocks will be the home team, and they are scheduled to play the Governor’s All-Stars in an exhibition match on Thursday, December 8 at 8PM in Little Bay.

There will be two games per night during the tournament. Following the 6PM opening ceremony on Sunday, December 11, St. Kitts & Nevis will play BVI at 7PM. Montserrat will play Wadadli later that night.

On December 12, Wadadli will play St. Kitts & Nevis at 7PM, and Montserrat plays BVI right after.

On December 13, BVI takes on Wadadli and Montserrat will play St. Kitts & Nevis.

On December 14th and 15th, the games will be for the semi-final and final positions.

Trophies will be awarded later the evening of the 15th, bringing the competition to an end.

Entry for the games is $10 adults – $5 children.

The tournament is sponsored by the Government of Montserrat’s Sports Department, Bank of Montserrat, Ltd., Serra, Caribbean Alliance, Montserrat Tourism Division, Montserrat Stationery Centre, and Ken Cassell.