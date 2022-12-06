Montserrat Arts Council Partners with ComeSeeTV to Live Stream Montserrat Carnival 2022

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) has partnered with ComeSeeTV of Dominica to live stream the 2022 Montserrat Carnival events.

ComeSeeTV’s relationship with Montserrat began in 2012, with the live streaming of the 50th celebrations. The relationship was renewed during the pandemic as the arts council endeavoured to deliver virtual versions of the national festival in 2021.

“The experience with ComeSeeTV has been welcoming and yields positive results. Their reach is tremendous and allows for the world to see and experience Montserrat’s culture and celebrations for a nominal fee,” said Kenneth, Silcott, Director of the Montserrat Arts Council. “This collaboration with ComeSeeTV also helps us to build and develop a product worthy to be sold thus enhancing our economic value.”

“It is our pleasure to once again partner with MAC for Montserrat Carnival 2022. 60 years of festival is truly a milestone to have accomplished. ComeSeeTV is a trusted name in global video content delivery and the positive feedback we receive from online patrons lets us know that this partnership is met with a nod of approval. We are living up to one of our mantras, to become the nexus of concentrated cultural content,” said Lindsay George, CEO of Krystallion Incorporated, which owns the digital platform.

Montserrat Carnival is from December 17, 2022, to January 2, 2023. Both paid and free events organised by the arts council will be available for viewing via MAC TV on the live stream platform. The shows will be available in real time and on demand.

Watch MAC TV on ComeSeeTV at https://www.live.comeseetv.com/index.php/event/389/montserrat-carnival-2022-season/ .

Learn more about Montserrat Carnival 2022 at artscouncil.ms.