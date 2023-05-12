Access Wardens to Be Hired to Improve Access to Zone V

Cabinet has approved a proposal to improve access to Zone V (Plymouth) for tourism purposes starting on Friday, June 1, 2023, said a press release from the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA).

The decision was taken on April 27th, 2023, to ensure a clear and transparent process for accessing the exclusion zone for tourism purposes.

Access Wardens are to hired to provide controlled entry for all tour operators entering Plymouth under the direct supervision of the DMCA. The DMCA is the government entity designated by the governor and the National Disaster Preparedness Response Advisory Committee (NDPRAC) to manage and coordinate all Access to Zone V as the Soufriere Hills Volcano remains active.

The DMCA is currently recruiting five Access Wardens to work in the Exclusion Zone on a shift basis from Monday to Sunday and also on holidays. Residents interested in being Access Wardens can submit their application to the Human Resources Management Unit (HRMU) by Friday, May 26, 2023.

A fee of XCD 160 dollars will be charged for each tour to Plymouth and must be paid at the DMCA office on Yellow Hill Road.

Certified Tour Operators are required to complete a Tour Application Request Form twenty-four hours prior to their scheduled trip to Plymouth. The form is free of charge and will be available on the DMCA and GOM websites and at the DMCA office.

The DMCA will only process applications submitted by trained and certified Tour and Taxi operators on Montserrat.