Ministry of Health Says Beware of Illicit Children’s Medications

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is asking the public to be aware of illicit preparations of children’s medications circulating on the international market after hundreds of children have suffered acute kidney injuries or died after consuming these products.

Local investigations by the Ministry of Health have not revealed the presence of these items on the local market however persons purchasing or receiving items from abroad should exercise caution.

The items and manufacturers include:

Product Name Manufacturer Promethazine Oral Solution MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Makoff Baby Cough Syrup MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Magrip N Cold Syrup MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Termorex Syrup PT KONIMEX Flurin DMP Syrup PT YARINDO FARMATAMA Unibebi Cough Syrup PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Drops PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Syrup PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES Paracetamol Drops PT AFI FARMA Paracetamol Syrup (mint) PT AFI FARMA Vipcol Syrup PT AFI FARMA Ambronol Syrup MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD DOK-1 Max Syrup MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD

Parents are advised to seek medical attention immediately if your child has ingested any of the products listed.