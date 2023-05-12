Ministry of Health Says Beware of Illicit Children’s Medications

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is asking the public to be aware of illicit preparations of children’s medications circulating on the international market after hundreds of children have suffered acute kidney injuries or died after consuming these products.
Local investigations by the Ministry of Health have not revealed the presence of these items on the local market however persons purchasing or receiving items from abroad should exercise caution.
The items and manufacturers include:
|Product Name
|Manufacturer
|Promethazine Oral Solution
|MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup
|MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|Makoff Baby Cough Syrup
|MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|Magrip N Cold Syrup
|MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|Termorex Syrup
|PT KONIMEX
|Flurin DMP Syrup
|PT YARINDO FARMATAMA
|Unibebi Cough Syrup
|PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
|Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Drops
|PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
|Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Syrup
|PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
|Paracetamol Drops
|PT AFI FARMA
|Paracetamol Syrup (mint)
|PT AFI FARMA
|Vipcol Syrup
|PT AFI FARMA
|Ambronol Syrup
|MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD
|DOK-1 Max Syrup
|MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD
Parents are advised to seek medical attention immediately if your child has ingested any of the products listed.