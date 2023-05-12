Ministry of Health Says Beware of Illicit Children’s Medications

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is asking the public to be aware of illicit preparations of children’s medications circulating on the international market after hundreds of children have suffered acute kidney injuries or died after consuming these products.

Local investigations by the Ministry of Health have not revealed the presence of these items on the local market however persons purchasing or receiving items from abroad should exercise caution.
The items and manufacturers include:

Product Name Manufacturer
Promethazine Oral Solution MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Makoff Baby Cough Syrup MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Magrip N Cold Syrup MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Termorex Syrup PT KONIMEX
Flurin DMP Syrup PT YARINDO FARMATAMA
Unibebi Cough Syrup PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Drops PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Syrup PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Paracetamol Drops PT AFI FARMA
Paracetamol Syrup (mint) PT AFI FARMA
Vipcol Syrup PT AFI FARMA
Ambronol Syrup MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD
DOK-1 Max Syrup MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD

 

Parents are advised to seek medical attention immediately if your child has ingested any of the products listed.

