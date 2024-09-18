Phase Two of New National Hospital of Montserrat Begins

The Ministry of Health and Social Services announced Wednesday that works will now begin for Phase Two of the new National Hospital Project after a contract signing.

Phase Two, also called “Minor Works,” involves the construction of five ancillary buildings to support the future hospital’s operations. These include the construction of key facilities such as the low-voltage room, oxygen generator plant, waste and incinerator facility, low-pressure gas storage, and the new electrical generator’s room. These essential buildings will provide critical infrastructure to ensure the hospital’s efficient functioning once the main structure is completed.

The “Minor Works” contract has been awarded to Steel Express; a local company headed by contractor Justin Thomas.

Construction is anticipated to begin on September 23, 2024, and completed in approximately 24 weeks.

A release from the ministry noted that “while every effort will be made to minimise disruptions to hospital activities, certain aspects of the construction may require brief adjustments. These will be carefully coordinated with the hospital team to ensure continued patient care and safety.”

Persons accessing medical services at the Glendon Hospital during this time are asked to exercise diligence and caution and avoid traversing through areas under construction for your own personal safety.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services said it looks forward to the successful completion of Phase Two, adding that plans for the construction of the new hospital—the centerpiece of this project—will be announced in the coming weeks.