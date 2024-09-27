Investment Experts to Visit Montserrat

The Chief Executive Officer of GreenCrowd, Rick Gambetta and the Chief Executive Officer of DMA Invest, Atam Sandhu are scheduled to visit Montserrat in the coming weeks as part of the new UK-Montserrat Trade and Private Sector Investments project.

A joint release from the Governor’s Office and Office of the Premier said that while on island, the two CEOS plan to meet with a range of stakeholders from the government, private sector and community.

The focus is to identify the legal and regulatory barriers to investment in Montserrat, identify opportunities for inward investment in key sectors such as tourism, fisheries, agriculture and housing, and to advance work on a renewable energy road map.

Recommendations from the analysis will be used to provide insight and information to support the local government’s policies and processes to facilitate trade. From the renewable energy roadmap is expected to evolve into an implementation strategy for the government and help de-risk private sector investments in this area.

Community engagement sessions with both GreenCrowd and DMA are being scheduled and will be advertised on the radio and the social media. The public will also be able to share their views on the Government Information Unit’s “Nation’s Business” Radio Programme, which will be live on Radio Montserrat on Monday October 7 at 8pm.

The release noted that findings from the visit will be used to inform discussions with investors at the upcoming UK-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum scheduled for November 6 in London. The final deliverable of the project is a dedicated five-day UK-Montserrat Trade and Investment Forum hosted in Montserrat in February 2025, bringing UK investors to Montserrat to explore trade and investment opportunities.

This project is funded by the UK Government Green and Inclusive Growth Centre of Expertise and is led by the Governor’s Office, in collaboration with the Office of the Premier, Ministry of Finance, the Cabinet Secretariat, wider Government of Montserrat and the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT), FCDO and UK Export Finance (UKEF).