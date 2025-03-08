Foods to Try at Montserrat’s St. Patrick’s Festival

As Montserrat’s St. Patrick’s Festival kicks off today, March 8, the island comes together to commemorate the attempted rebellion of the enslaved and the enduring desire for freedom. This festival is a powerful reflection of Montserrat’s history, blending Caribbean, African, and Irish influences. One of the best ways to experience this cultural fusion is through its traditional foods, which offer a culinary journey like no other. If you’re visiting, here are some traditional Montserratian dishes you won’t want to miss.

Goat Water

Montserrat’s national dish, goat water, is a rich and flavourful stew made with slow-cooked goat meat, aromatic herbs, and a thick, spicy broth. It is not just reserved for special occasions – it is a staple that can often be found at local cook shops on Fridays and Saturdays and is most definitely served during the festival, particularly at the Heritage Feast on March 17. It’s a must-try dish that perfectly captures the island’s unique flavours.

Duckana (Ducana)

This sweet potato-based dish, wrapped in banana leaves and steamed, is a delightful combination of grated sweet potatoes, coconut, sugar, and spices. Often enjoyed with saltfish, duckana offers a sweet-savoury contrast that highlights Montserrat’s culinary traditions.

Green Banana & Fried Plantain

Green bananas, boiled to tender perfection, are often served as a hearty side dish. Meanwhile, fried plantains, sliced and fried to a golden perfection in hot oil, add a touch of natural sweetness to any meal.

Coconut Dumplings

A twist on traditional dumplings, these are infused with shredded coconut, giving them a slightly sweet and nutty flavour. They’re often served alongside savoury dishes like saltfish.

Breadfruit – Fried, Casserole, or Cooked

A versatile island staple, breadfruit can be fried into crispy chips, baked into a creamy casserole, or simply boiled and served as a side. No matter how it’s prepared, it’s a satisfying addition to any meal.

Saltfish

Saltfish, often paired with dumplings, green bananas, or breadfruit, is a cherished dish made from salted and dried cod. It is a key ingredient in many Montserratian meals.

Johnny Cakes & Lard Bread

Johnny cakes, deep-fried or baked, are fluffy, golden-brown bread rounds that pair beautifully with any dish. Lard bread, made with rich lard, has a distinct texture and taste that sets it apart from ordinary bread. It is available from local bakeries.

We love our lard bread in Montserrat. Here are local bakeries where you can buy some.

Guava Cheese & Guava Jelly

For those with a sweet tooth, guava cheese – a firm, jelly-like confection made from guava pulp and sugar – is a festival favourite. Guava jelly, smooth and spreadable, is another tasty treat that pairs perfectly with Montserrat’s famous lard bread.

Tamarind Balls & Gooseberry Stew

Tamarind balls are a tangy, sweet-and-sour candy made by rolling tamarind pulp in sugar. Gooseberry stew, made from simmered gooseberries with sugar and spices, offers a unique tart-sweet balance that delights the palate.

Coconut Tart

This beloved pastry features a flaky crust filled with sweet, spiced coconut filling, making it an irresistible treat at any Montserratian gathering.

Where to Find These Dishes

Early morning breakfast events on the weekends offer a chance to get a plate filled with many of these delights. Some fêtes also provide an early morning meal once the sun starts to rise, ensuring that revellers can enjoy a taste of Montserrat’s best dishes before heading home.

A Word of Caution

While these dishes are delicious, those with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes or hypertension should enjoy them in moderation, particularly those high in sugar or salt. Balancing traditional treats with healthier options can help you fully enjoy the festival while taking care of your health.

With so many delicious dishes to explore, the St. Patrick’s Festival is not only a celebration of Montserrat’s history and culture but also a feast for the senses. Whether you’re indulging in a warm bowl of goat water or savouring the sweetness of guava cheese, every bite tells a story of the island’s vibrant heritage. So grab a plate and enjoy the flavours of Montserrat!

