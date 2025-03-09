Governor Sarah Tucker Calls for Accelerated Action on Gender Equality

Governor Sarah Tucker marked International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 8, with a call to accelerate action towards gender equality, highlighting the need to address systemic barriers and social injustices.

“Good morning. Today, Saturday March the 8th, marks International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to the advancement of women worldwide. On this day, I would like to take the opportunity to wish all women here and overseas a very happy International Women’s Day.”

Speaking on this year’s theme, Governor Tucker emphasised the urgency required to tackle longstanding gender disparities. “The theme this year is Accelerating Action, calling for increased momentum and urgency in addressing the systemic barriers and biases that women face globally, both in personal and professional spheres. For example, the persistent gender pay gap, unequal representation in leadership roles, and gender-based violence. While not all of these issues exist in Montserrat, we do know and recognise that there are social injustices here.”

Governor Tucker stressed the importance of raising awareness to prevent inequalities from escalating within Montserrat. “This is why raising awareness of these key issues is vital to prevent their escalation and address current inequalities in Montserrat. Data from the World Economic Forum tells us that at the current rate of progress globally, it will take until 2158, so about five generations from now, to reach full gender parity. So let’s take the opportunity on this International Women’s Day to reflect on how we can all contribute to breaking down these barriers, challenging stereotypes and creating environments where all women feel safe, are valued and respected.”

“I believe that through education and open dialogue, we can work proactively to ensure these challenges do not become entrenched within our community,” the governor added.

Governor Tucker also took a moment to acknowledge the contributions of women across the island. “I would like to take a moment to recognise all of the women in Montserrat for all the hard work you do and all the contributions you make. From women in leadership, working at the highest levels of government, to women in our police and defence force, those in primary healthcare and education, to those looking after their loved ones at home.”

She extended her appreciation to young girls making strides in various fields. “And of course, our talented girls in the orchestras and dance groups, our cadet corps and Girl Guides Association. We really appreciate you all. Together, let’s accelerate action for gender equality.”

Governor Tucker concluded her message with a reaffirmation of her commitment to gender equality.

