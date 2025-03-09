Symbolic Flame Lit as Montserrat’s St. Patrick’s Festival 2025 Begins

The vibrant beats of drums and the rhythmic shuffle of masqueraders beneath the Cudjoe Head Silk Cotton Tree, marked the official opening of the 2025 St. Patrick’s Festival on Saturday, March 8.

The annual festival, which commemorates the historic March 17, 1768 slave uprising, began with the symbolic lighting of the flame at Cudjoe Head. The ceremony, held beneath the towering Silk Cotton tree, saw performances from the Montserrat Secondary School’s Afro Drummers, Next Level Dancers, Genesys Steel Orchestra, and the Emerald Shamiole Masqueraders.

Sharlene Lindsay served as the Master of Ceremonies for the event, guiding the evening’s proceedings with enthusiasm and energy.

Dignitaries and guests gathered to witness the commencement of the highly anticipated festival, including Governor Sarah Tucker and her husband, Howard, as well as Parliamentary Secretary with responsibility for culture, tourism, and diaspora affairs, Crenston Buffonge.

Cordella Yearwood, Montserrat Arts Council Cultural Events Coordinator, opened the ceremony with a speech that highlighted the significance of the symbolic flame.

“Welcome to the lighting of the symbolic flame here at the Silk Cotton Tree. This meaningful gesture marks the official opening of the St. Patrick’s Day Festival 2025. This flame serves as a powerful reminder of the struggles our forefathers endured to secure the freedoms we have enjoyed today. We stand on historic ground, rich with stories of resilience, determination, and strength.”

Yearwood reflected on the legacy of Cudjoe, the enslaved man who lost his life in the fight for freedom*.

“It is this unwavering pursuit of freedom that calls us to reflect on the story of Cudjoe, the enslaved man who lost his life in the fight for liberty, right here in Cudjoe Head, beneath this very tree. The St. Patrick’s Day Festival is more than a celebration. It is a tribute to the resilience of our ancestors. It commemorates the slave uprising of March 17, 1768, a pivotal moment in our history. Montserrat holds the distinct honour of being the only place outside of mainland Ireland where St. Patrick’s Day is recognised as a public holiday, an acknowledgement of our shared heritage and the enduring spirit of our people.”

* Cudjoe Head was not a part of the 1768 uprising. The late Sir Howard Fergus, who was Montserrat’s foremost historian has stated unequivocally that Cudjoe had been long dead by the time the 1768 rebellion happened. While it was a popular name, there is no record of a Cudjoe as one of the participants in the March 17th event.

Encouraging participation in the upcoming events, Yearwood added, “I encourage each of you to take part in the many activities planned. Be responsible, embrace the festivities, and enjoy the vibrant musical performances, the creative parades, the freedom celebrations, the recreated slave feasts, the cultural showcase, and the Junior Calypso competition, all taking place in Heritage Village on St. Patrick’s Day.”

She concluded with a warm welcome to visitors and returning Montserratians, saying, “On behalf of the Montserrat Arts Council, to our returning Montserratians, I say, welcome home, and all visitors who have joined us for St. Patrick’s Festival 2025, welcome. Enjoy the celebrations, and be sure to spread the word that Montserrat is the safest place on earth. Montserrat, still home, still nice.”

Parliamentary Secretary Buffonge delivered the official opening speech later in the ceremony.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome you to the lighting of the symbolic flame, here at the Silk Cotton tree, and the official opening of the 2025 St. Patrick’s Festival,” he said. “Our St. Patrick’s Festival has grown into one of the most anticipated events on MAC’s calendar. Tonight, we are delighted to welcome our returning Montserratians, our CARICOM neighbours, visitors from across the globe, and those joining us via livestream.”

Buffonge underscored the festival’s unique blend of African and Irish influences, a defining feature of Montserrat’s cultural identity.

“Only in Montserrat could St. Patrick’s Day honour both a planned slave uprising and our Irish heritage! This remarkable cultural fusion – visible in our names, villages, and traditions – makes our celebration truly one-of-a-kind,” he noted. “This cultural blend deserves not just recognition, but preservation at all costs.”

With a packed schedule of over 40 events, the festival promises a diverse mix of activities, from historical reflections to lively celebrations.

“This festival offers a perfect balance of cultural activities rooted in our African and Irish history, alongside festive dances, lively fetes, and many other enjoyable events for all to take part in,” Buffonge added. “The government remains dedicated to investing in our cultural identity and creating experiences that both entertain and inspire.”

He also expressed the government’s commitment to strengthening partnerships that will enhance the festival’s offerings.

“Looking ahead, we’re working to bring together MAC, tourism, access, and our private sector to further enhance what our St Patrick’s Festival offers to locals and visitors alike.”

Encouraging responsible celebrations and the sharing of festival moments on social media, Buffonge concluded, “Remember to be responsible… Remember to share your experiences on social media and remind the world that Montserrat is open for business.”

With that, he officially declared the festival open to enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

“Thank you, and let the celebrations begin!”

The St. Patrick’s Festival runs until March 17 and will feature an exciting line-up of international shows, fetes, food festivals, and cultural engagements. Download our Easy Read Daily Calendar here.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...