Essential Hospital Services to Be Relocated

Several essential Glendon Hospital services will be relocated to the former Margetson Memorial Home effective March 18, 2025, says the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

An official release from the Government Information Unit said the “relocation is a crucial step in the ongoing New National Hospital Development Project. Decanting of these services is necessary to facilitate demolition of the buildings in preparation for the new National Hospital.”

The hospital services to be relocated to the former Margetson Memorial Home include the Pharmacy, Laboratory, Medical Records Department, Office of the Hospital Nursing Manager and the Dietary (Kitchen) Department.

To facilitate this move, the Pharmacy, Laboratory and Medical Records Departments will be closed to the public on Friday, March 14, 2025. The public is asked to take note and ensure a sufficient supply of medications.

Emergencies will be facilitated via the Glendon Hospital Casualty Department.

From March 18, the public is asked to avoid the buildings from which services were previously offered. Restricted access will be in place to ensure safety and unauthorised entry into these zones is strictly prohibited.

The ministry apologised for any inconvenience the relocation may cause and is encouraging the public to cooperate as they work to improve the island’s healthcare infrastructure.

