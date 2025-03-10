Is Montserrat’s surge in strokes and heart attacks linked to a sedentary lifestyle? Minister of Health, Dr Ingrid Buffonge, suggests that inactivity may be a significant contributing factor to the alarming rise in cases.

Recent data from Glendon Hospital’s Medical Records Department highlights a concerning trend. Documented cases of strokes fluctuated between 2020 and 2023 but surged dramatically in 2024. In 2020, there were six recorded cases, followed by four in 2021, three in 2022, and three in 2023. However, 2024 saw a marked rise with 11 cases, and in the first few months of 2025, two cases have already been reported.

Heart attack cases show a similarly troubling pattern. There were no documented cases in 2020 or 2021, and only one possible case in 2022 under the diagnosis of cardiomyopathy. In 2023, another potential case related to cardiogenic shock was recorded, though its cause remains undetermined. The most significant increase occurred in 2024, with six confirmed cases.

Dr Buffonge, who is also a practising physician, has called for a review of the data collection process, to verify that all cases are being accurately documented, especially in the earlier years.

Among the potential causes, Dr Buffonge pointed to aging populations, complications from diabetes and hypertension, and most notably, an increasingly sedentary lifestyle. She observed that while more people took up exercise during the pandemic, activity levels have since declined. “During the pandemic, people were exercising more, but post-pandemic, that motivation seems to have waned,” she remarked.

Montserrat has a strong primary healthcare system, offering free district clinics and subsidised laboratory tests, yet lifestyle choices remain a crucial factor in disease prevention. Dr Buffonge stressed that increasing physical activity and improving dietary habits are key to reducing stroke and heart attack risks. Regular exercise helps manage weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels, all of which are linked to cardiovascular health.

Beyond strokes and heart attacks, Dr Buffonge is also prioritising efforts to tackle peripheral vascular disease, which often leads to lower limb amputations. The ministry, she said, is working to establish a visiting vascular service that would allow for earlier detection and management of blood vessel conditions before they become severe. This service would also identify individuals at risk of stroke due to blockages in brain blood vessels, enabling timely medical or surgical intervention.

Dr Buffonge also highlighted recent advancements in emergency care, including the availability of a CT scanner for local diagnoses and the acquisition of Alteplase, a drug effective in dissolving blood clots. Additionally, efforts are underway to establish agreements with healthcare providers in neighbouring islands to ensure swift specialist consultations and off-island transfers when necessary.

Timely intervention is critical, she emphasised, stating, “It’s really, really important that when these persons come to hospital, they have immediate diagnosis, immediate discussion with a consultant, and an immediate decision about whether or not we need to send them off island for additional care.”

As stroke and heart attack cases continue to rise, Dr Buffonge urges Montserratians to take proactive steps towards healthier living. Increasing physical activity, maintaining a balanced diet, and managing chronic conditions are essential to reversing this worrying trend.

The ministry’s Talking Health radio programme is a source of useful tips and activities to encourage healthy living. Listen on ZJB Radio on Wednesdays at 3pm AST or catch the replays on Montserrat Radio Echo.

