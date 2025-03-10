Montserratian Brings Caribbean Carnival to Luxembourg

A vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture is set to take over the streets of Luxembourg this summer, thanks to Arlette Fenton, a Montserratian passionate about sharing her heritage. The team behind the Luxembourg Caribbean Carnival aims to bring an explosion of colour, music, and flavour to the city, showcasing the essence of the Caribbean through costumes, cuisine, and the infectious rhythms of Soca and Calypso.

Much like the renowned carnivals of Antigua and Trinidad, this lively parade will wind through the historic streets of the old town before culminating in a dedicated carnival village at Place Guillaume II. The event will spotlight Caribbean cultural heritage, featuring both local talent and internationally acclaimed Soca artists.

A Carnival with a Cause

Organised by the Luxembourg Caribbean Carnival Association (LCCA), established in October 2024, the event seeks to unite the Caribbean diaspora within Luxembourg while introducing the wider community to the region’s rich traditions. In addition to the festivities, the carnival will serve a philanthropic purpose, raising funds to provide food and clothing for Caribbean nations affected by natural disasters.

“Caribbean carnivals are known for their elaborate and creative costumes, and ours will be no exception,” said Arlette Fenton from the LCCA.

Workshops and Pre-Carnival Activities

The LCCA officially launched the carnival season with an event in Clausen on March 1, featuring electrifying performances from UK-based Soca artists, The Sun Divas. Attendees also had the chance to take part in costume-making workshops led by Sasha Cabey, a skilled designer with over six years of experience in crafting carnival attire.

Leading up to the grand parade, the association will host further workshops in dance, costume-making, and steel pan playing, offering participants a chance to immerse themselves in the artistry of Caribbean carnival culture.

A Packed Programme of Festivities

The celebrations officially kick off on 18 July with a sailboat party along the Moselle, followed by a Jouvert on 19 July. The evening will culminate in an all-white dress party featuring a rum-tasting experience.

The highlight of the festivities, the grand carnival parade on 20 July, will feature dazzling costume sections categorised by age: Aquamarine Glow, Dynamic Coral, Royal Amethyst, and Lucky Peridot.

A Celebration of Freedom and Culture

Carnival traces its roots back to the 1830s, celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people and incorporating elements of Canboulay, a historic tradition of resistance and liberation. “Carnival is about freedom, but also about paying homage to the land and its harvest,” explained Myrle Roach, a Montserratian cultural advocate, who was the featured presenter at the launch. “The three key ingredients to a good carnival are masks, music, and motion.”

Inclusive and Open to All

The Luxembourg Caribbean Carnival promises to be a family-friendly and inclusive event, ensuring accessibility for all, with designated areas near the stage for wheelchair users. “This carnival is not just for the Caribbean diaspora in the Grand Duchy,” said Fenton. “We welcome people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate with us, create their own costumes, and immerse themselves in the festivities.”

Oronde Spencer, a member of the Caribbean community in Luxembourg, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “This is an opportunity to showcase more of who we are; our traditions, our costumes, our food. We want Luxembourg to experience the full essence of Caribbean culture, which extends far beyond reggae.”

Belinda Martina from Trinidad echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of preserving cultural heritage while embracing new environments. She sees the carnival as a platform for fostering unity and mutual respect among Luxembourg’s diverse communities.

For more information on event schedules, tickets, and pre-carnival workshops, visit the official Luxembourg Caribbean Carnival website.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...