UK Media Personality Scarlette Douglas in Montserrat for St. Patrick’s Festival

The Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA) is hosting popular British television presenter, Scarlette Douglas on her visit to the island to experience the St. Patrick’s Festival celebrations.

According to the MTA, Scarlette, widely recognised for her dynamic work on UK television, will be immersing herself in Montserrat’s vibrant culture while documenting the activities, and sharing the island with her global audience. Since her arrival, she has been posting daily about her experience on her socials.

Douglas is best known for her roles on Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and HGTV UK’s My Dream Derelict Home in the Sun. This visit is especially meaningful for her, as both her mother and herself share a birthday on St. Patrick’s Day, a release from the MTA stated.

With her extensive background in travel, property, and lifestyle programming, Scarlette’s time in Montserrat presents an invaluable opportunity to showcase the island’s rich Afro-Irish heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant St. Patrick’s Festival to the world.

During her time on the island, Scarlette will attend several of the events planned during the week of activities to include the St. Patrick’s Day parade and Heritage Feast. She will also explore Montserrat’s landscapes on an island tour, engage with locals, indulge in the island’s vibrant culinary scene, experience the unique fusion of the island’s African and Irish heritage that defines the festival. Through her social media platforms, Scarlette will provide an authentic, first-hand account of Montserrat’s appeal as a must-visit travel destination.

Scarlette’s visit aligns perfectly with the suthority’s strategic efforts to increase international awareness of the island. Her global influence, particularly in the UK and European markets, offers Montserrat the opportunity to attract a new wave of visitors, including

travel enthusiasts, culture seekers, and heritage tourists. Her documentation of the St. Patrick’s Festival will highlight Montserrat’s unique blend of history, entertainment, and adventure, reinforcing its status as one of the Caribbean’s most distinctive destinations.

“We are excited to welcome Scarlette and her family to Montserrat, and we wish her and her mother a wonderful birthday on St. Patrick’s Day. From my interactions with Scarlette, it is clear that she is having the time of her life on the island and has already begun sharing the beauty and significance of our St. Patrick’s festivities with her audience,” said Cherise Aymer, Market Development Officer. “Her visit underscores our commitment to showcasing Montserrat on the global tourism stage, and we look forward to the impact her storytelling will have in inspiring more travelers to discover our island,” she added.

Follow Scarlette Douglas on Instagram @missscardoug for all moments from Montserrat’s St. Patrick’s Festival.

