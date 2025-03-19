Advertisement

Ferry Service to Take Stranded Passengers to Antigua Today

Scores of passengers were left stranded in Montserrat on Monday and Tuesday after WINAIR was unable to operate its three-times daily scheduled flights due to weather conditions.

According to the Access Division an arrangement has been made with Barbuda Express Ferry Limited to charter a vessel.

Affected WINAIR passengers who were scheduled to leave on Tuesday, March 18th and Wednesday, March 19th will be given priority for the service.  Passengers are asked to be at the Ferry Terminal in Little Bay at 6am for registration and arrangement of transportation.

Passengers wait at airport – ZJB Radio photo
“Departure taxes are applicable. Each passenger from age 13 and over are required to pay XCD35.00. Only XCD cash will be accepted.
Once there is space available, only then will we deal with customers who do not have return tickets,” said Lorraine Lewis of Montserrat Shipping, the company facilitating the ferry charter. “This will be at a cost of XCD 300.00 per passenger.”

Travelers are reminded to listen to ZJB Radio, follow Access Division MNI and GIU Montserrat on Facebook for further updates or contact the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or on WhatsApp 664 392 3600

The Access Division apologised for the inconveniences caused by this unforeseen disruption to the services. 
Leeward Express at Little Bay

