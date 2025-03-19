Get Some Plate Tart and Cocoa Tea Tonight With Ann Marie Dewar and Myrle Roach

Tonight’s spoken word experience with authors Ann Marie Dewar and Myrle Roach aka Alliouagana Pearl is not to be missed.

Starting at 6pm at the expanded Montserrat Public Library, Plate Tart and Cocoa Tea will be a feast for the ears and eyes.

Dewar, the author of Wha Marme Say: Poems in the Montserratian Creole Language and God’s Plans Were Better will share the mic with Myrle Roach, author of Tamarind Seeds. The duo are an entertaining pair and they have been performing their poetry in Montserratian Creole over the past two years in various venues in Montserrat, the UK and the US.

