42 Transported Via Ferry, Service Continues Thursday for Affected WINAIR Passengers

Officials are hopeful that the weather will improve by Friday in order for WINAIR to complete the transportation of passengers, many of whom were on island for the St. Patrick’s Festival.

The airline has been impacted by the lack of wind since Monday, causing a backlog of travellers.

The Access Division contracted the Barbuda Express Ferry to take passengers who had been scheduled to fly out on WINAIR on Monday and Tuesday to Antigua on Wednesday. A total of 42 passengers used the service – 30 on the morning service and 12 on the afternoon. The temporary ferry service will continue on Thursday, division officials said, due to weather regulations.

Affected WINAIR passengers who are scheduled to leave tomorrow, March 20th or those who do not have a confirmed ticket to leave Montserrat are asked to be at the Ferry Terminal in Little Bay at 5AM for registration and arrangement of transportation.

It is expected that the weather will stabilise by Friday, March 21 so that schedule WINAIR flights could resume for the period.

Travellers are reminded to listen to ZJB Radio, follow Access Division MNI and GIU Montserrat on Facebook for further updates or contact the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or on WhatsApp 664 392 3600

The Access Division apologised for the inconveniences caused by the unforeseen disruption to the services, adding that they continue to work diligently to remedy to the situation.

