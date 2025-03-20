Health Officials Issue Alert for Highly Contagious Flu on Montserrat

(press release) The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is issuing a public health alert regarding a local outbreak of Influenza A flu on island.

Health authorities have confirmed a significant increase in reported cases and immediate preventive measures are advised to limit the spread of the virus.

Influenza A is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can lead to severe complications, especially among young children, the elderly, pregnant women and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, and difficulty breathing in severe cases.

Individuals experiencing severe symptoms, particularly difficulty breathing or persistent chest pain, are urged to seek medical attention immediately at the Health Centre of your choice or your private physician. For emergencies the public is encouraged to visit the Glendon Hospital Casualty Department.

To reduce the risk of infection, the MoHSS strongly recommends the following precautions:

 Practice regular hand hygiene by washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizers.

 Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing.

 Avoid close contact with individuals showing flu-like symptoms.

 Stay at home if you feel unwell and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.

 Wear a mask in crowded places and when visiting any health facility to include the Glendon Hospital Wards, all Health Centres and the Margetson Memorial and Golden Years Homes to reduce the risk of transmission to the vulnerable.

The Ministry remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of all residents. We urge everyone to take necessary precautions to help us manage this outbreak.

