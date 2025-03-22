CARIFESTA XV in Barbados to Celebrate “Caribbean Roots, Global Excellence”

Barbados’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Culture, Senator Shantal Munro-Knight, says the country is ready to welcome the region and the world to CARIFESTA XV from August 22 to 31, 2025.

Staged under the theme “Caribbean Roots, Global Excellence”, the minister said that the event calendar reflects three pillars critical to the region’s reality. These are “Where We Have Come From: Honouring Our Heritage,” “Where We Are: Celebrating Caribbean Excellence”, and “Where We Are Going: Building a Sustainable and Resilient Future.”

Where We Have Come From: Honouring Our Heritage

The event calendar showcases a diverse array of rich Caribbean traditions and exciting innovations, featuring the Opening Ceremony and Caribbean Street Parade, as well as the “Icon Nights” cultural legends concert. Minister Munro-Knight emphasised that the celebration will include activities for every Caribbean family.

Additional highlights will include the “Holy Train” – a spiritual sunrise gathering featuring dance, spoken word, and music; “Sunday Food” – a culinary experience highlighting the traditional flavours of Caribbean Sunday meals; and Heritage Exhibitions, featuring research presentations and interactive displays on Caribbean history and identity.

Where We Are: Celebrating Caribbean Excellence

The activities within this pillar will showcase the region’s vibrancy and talent through music, fashion, culinary arts, and literature. These events will highlight how the Caribbean continues to influence and inspire the world.

Activities include Country Nights, an immersive experience showcasing the unique artistic expressions of each participating nation; the Grand Market and Trade Hub, a dynamic space featuring art, craft, fashion, and culinary showcases; and a film festival and new filmmakers bootcamp, featuring screenings of acclaimed films and emerging talent from the Caribbean.

Visitors to Barbados during CARIFESTA XV will revel in the experience of Super Concerts, a series of concerts celebrating Caribbean musical pioneers and contemporary stars – as well as the “Pot Turn Down”, a street food festival that brings together diverse Caribbean flavours.

Where We Are Going: Building a Sustainable and Resilient Future

Minister Munro-Knight explained that this pillar will explore the resilience and adaptability of Caribbean culture in the face of global changes, including climate action, economic sustainability, and social progress.

“The discussions and events in this category will examine how we preserve and elevate Caribbean traditions while incorporating innovation and sustainability into our future,” the minister stated.

The highlights will include “Big Conversations”, thought-provoking discussions on Caribbean identity, resilience, climate action, and cultural diplomacy; “Sustainability by the Sea”, a day dedicated to eco-friendly initiatives, including beach clean-ups and sustainable cuisine; and the CARIFESTA Business Forum, panel discussions and workshops on cultural entrepreneurship, licensing, and creative industries.

Additional attractions are The UWI Symposium, featuring academic discussions on the intersection of culture, technology, and sustainability, as well as a Wellness Day, which will explore traditional Caribbean wellness practices and herbal remedies.

Minister Munro-Knight underscored that the roster of activities was also designed for tourists. “CARIFESTA XV is an ideal experience for visitors from outside the Region to discover our rich culture,” asserted the minister.

“CARIFESTA has been a cornerstone of regional unity and cultural celebration since its inception over fifty years ago. This year’s festival takes place at a time when we in the Caribbean are facing several pressing challenges. Climate vulnerability, economic inequality, new technologies and social intolerance have all tested our resolve and threatened our way of life, as we know it. However, CARIFESTA remains the uniting event that reminds us of our innate resilience through our shared love of Caribbean culture,” she added.

Montserrat last attended CARIFESTA in Trinidad & Tobago in 2019. The 2022 staging in Antigua & Barbuda was cancelled due to the pandemic. The largest regional showcase of Caribbean culture is held every two years.

