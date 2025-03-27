New Emergency Generator for Glendon Hospital and DMCA

A 625 KW (Kilowatt) generator was commissioned on Monday, March 24, 2025, to provide emergency backup power to Glendon Hospital and the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA).

According to a release from the DMCA, the generator, installed on their compound, is one of two generators procured for the new Glendon Hospital project. The hospital project management team agreed to temporarily connect one of the generators to ensure a reliable power supply. This backup power source is especially critical for surgeries and patients on ventilators at Montserrat’s only hospital.

The new generator replaces two aging units, which are about 25 years old, that were nearing the end of their operational life and had become unreliable. Over the years, DMCA technicians have worked tirelessly to maintain emergency power for both the hospital and the DMCA, ensuring continuous support despite the aging infrastructure.

The installation was carried out in consultation with the company awarded the contract to install the new generators as part of the new hospital project. A representative was present on the island to officially commission the generator ahead of the upcoming permanent installation.

Although the generators are already on the island, the major works for the construction of the new Glendon Hospital have not yet begun. This temporary solution ensures reliable emergency power until the new hospital is completed.

The DMCA expressed gratitude to its technicians and Montserrat Utilities Limited (MUL) for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the successful commissioning of the new generator.

