Premier to Present 2025/26 Budget on April 8

Premier Reuben T. Meade has announced a revised date for the 2025/26 Budget Speech, which will now take place on April 8, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at the Montserrat Cultural Centre. The presentation was previously scheduled for March 24.

This will be Premier Meade’s first budget presentation since returning to office as leader of the United Alliance. Speaking on the decision to adjust the date, he told ZJB Radio that the change allows for the inclusion of the financial settlement from the British government.

The premier explained that while his team had initially worked towards the March deadline, postponing the presentation ensures that any confirmed financial support from the UK government can be incorporated into the budget. This adjustment will prevent the need to return to Parliament for a supplementary budget shortly after.

Meade, who is also Minister of Finance said the UK government has indicated that a decision has been made regarding Montserrat’s financial support for the upcoming fiscal year. By adjusting the budget timeline, the government aims to present a more comprehensive financial plan that reflects the full scope of available funding.

The Budget Speech is a critical annual event where the government outlines its financial priorities and allocations for the year ahead. The April 8 presentation will be open to the public and broadcast live.

