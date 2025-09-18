Exit Survey Reveals High Satisfaction With Montserrat’s Primary Healthcare Services

Dr. Dorothea Hazel Blake has revealed findings from a new exit survey assessing how Montserrat’s health centres are performing from the perspective of patients.

The results were released at the 3rd Annual Research Day organised by the Ministry of Health & Social Services on Wednesday, September 10.

Presenting under the theme “People Are Talking. Are We Listening?” Dr. Blake explained that while healthcare quality is often debated on radio and social media, much of it is based on second-hand accounts. The survey aimed to capture feedback directly from clients as they left the health centres, while their experiences were still fresh.

Over a four-week period, 31 clients across all four health centres were interviewed using electronic tablets. Respondents ranged across age groups, with 74% being female, which is a reflection of the demographic more likely to use the clinics.

The four health centres are in St. Johns, Cudjoe Head, St. Peters, and Salem.

The survey covered waiting times, quality of care, communication, and overall satisfaction.

Key findings include:

Waiting times: Almost all patients reported being seen within a reasonable time. Only one respondent felt the doctor’s wait was too long, though all agreed nurse and nurse practitioner waits were acceptable.

Time and communication: 100% said the health professional spent enough time with them and answered their questions. Most also confirmed they were given advice on what to do if symptoms worsened.

Trust and respect: All respondents reported confidence in their healthcare providers and said they were treated with respect.

Overall satisfaction: Every client rated their experience as satisfactory, even the few who had minor concerns.

The survey also uncovered practical challenges. While most patients now attend appointments by private car, Dr. Blake noted that expectations around appointment times and walk-ins sometimes cause tension. She highlighted the importance of ongoing education about the appointment system, particularly as more working-age adults now access services and need reliable scheduling.

Suggestions for improvement included better seating at St John’s Clinic, clearer communication about next-of-kin procedures, and the introduction of a number system to manage patient flow.

Dr. Blake emphasised that patients were often unaware of how to file complaints, which may explain why some concerns surface first on radio or through politicians. She stressed that complaints should be directed first to health managers, giving them the opportunity to address issues.

“Most of our clients are satisfied with our service. It is not true what you hear out there that we are not giving good service,” Blake said. “Those who have tasted and seen testify to the fact that it’s good service. Where we err, we will deal with that.”

She also called for more regular use of exit surveys to provide data-driven insights across health services, noting that patients are willing to give constructive feedback when asked.

Acknowledging her colleague Dr Bill Berners-Lee, who assisted with data collection and analysis, Blake also praised health centre staff. “They are a hardworking bunch. Let nobody tell you otherwise. I have the evidence to show,” she said.

The presentation sparked discussion on expanding similar surveys to casualty and hospital services, with participants agreeing that ongoing education and feedback mechanisms are key to improving patient experiences.

Like this: Like Loading...