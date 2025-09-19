Montserrat Customs and Immigration Sign MOU

The Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service (MCRS) and the Immigration Department have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation between the two agencies.

The agreement was formalised on Thursday, 18 September 2025, by Director General of the MCRS, Peter W. A. White OBE ED, and Chief Immigration Officer, Charles Thompson.

The MOU sets out areas of collaboration in line with the mandates of both departments. It covers joint efforts in anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism, and the prevention of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

It also provides for greater information sharing to strengthen immigration management, border enforcement, and tax administration, while safeguarding government revenue collection. Officials said the partnership is expected to boost national security responsibilities, enhance economic development, and improve coordination between the agencies.

The initiative forms part of a wider push to promote inter-agency collaboration among enforcement bodies, ensuring more effective outcomes and the efficient use of limited resources.

