Montserrat vs India Football Match – Who Would Win?

“Are you brave enough India?”, Governor Harriet Cross asked on X last week.

The governor was responding to a post from The Sweeper Pod cast, that suggested a football match between the world’s most populous FIFA nation and the least populous one would make a great international friendly.

🌍 There are 211 member countries in FIFA: 📈 Most populous member: India 🇮🇳 1.4639 billion

📉 Least populous member: Montserrat 🇲🇸 4,353 Petition to make the ultimate big vs. small international friendly happen! pic.twitter.com/SPtbukEXjo — The Sweeper (@SweeperPod) September 18, 2025

Since that initial post, the tweet has been reposted several times with fans on both sides ready for such a match up to take place.

We would love to see it. Even better, if it is played in Montserrat.

