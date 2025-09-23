Montserrat vs India Football Match – Who Would Win?

“Are you brave enough India?”, Governor Harriet Cross asked on X last week.
The governor was responding to a post from The Sweeper Pod cast, that suggested a football match between the world’s most populous FIFA nation and the least populous one would make a great international friendly.
Let’s do this! 🇮🇳 vs 🇲🇸 ⚽️
Are you brave enough India?! @narendramodi @Lindy_Cameron @UKinIndia @Discover_MNI https://t.co/KXdwqqQVkp
— Harriet Cross (@harryvx) September 19, 2025
🌍 There are 211 member countries in FIFA:
📈 Most populous member: India 🇮🇳 1.4639 billion
📉 Least populous member: Montserrat 🇲🇸 4,353
Petition to make the ultimate big vs. small international friendly happen! pic.twitter.com/SPtbukEXjo
— The Sweeper (@SweeperPod) September 18, 2025
Since that initial post, the tweet has been reposted several times with fans on both sides ready for such a match up to take place.
We would love to see it. Even better, if it is played in Montserrat.
