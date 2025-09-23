Advertisement

Official team photo of Emerald Boys 2025 (MFA Photo)
Montserrat vs India Football Match – Who Would Win?

“Are you brave enough India?”, Governor Harriet Cross asked on X last week.

The governor was responding to a post from The Sweeper Pod cast, that suggested a football match between the world’s most populous FIFA nation and the least populous one would make a great international friendly.

Since that initial post, the tweet has been reposted several times with fans on both sides ready for such a match up to take place.

We would love to see it. Even better, if it is played in Montserrat.

 

