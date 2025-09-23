Darenthea Sweeney Departs Montserrat as 2025/26 Chevening Scholar

Darenthea Sweeney has been awarded the prestigious Chevening Scholarship for the 2025/26 academic year and departed Montserrat on Monday, September 22, to begin her studies in the United Kingdom.

She will be pursuing an MSc in Climate Change Science and Management at Loughborough University, a field she believes is critical to Montserrat’s future sustainability and resilience.

“Climate change is an ongoing phenomenon which has the potential to severely impact small island states such as Montserrat. Becoming a professional in this field will help Montserrat achieve its sustainable development goals through the use of knowledge, skills, and established networks. My contribution to policy and governance will be useful in designing national climate action plans,” Sweeney explained.

She also noted the importance of climate-smart agriculture in protecting food security. “I can make valuable contributions to the agricultural sector by developing strategies to ensure constant food production despite changing rainfall patterns, droughts, and floods,” she added.

Governor Harriet Cross praised her commitment to education and sustainability. “Darenthea’s commitment to education and environmental sustainability is inspiring. Her studies in climate change are especially timely, and vital to Montserrat’s resilience and long-term development. We are proud to support her journey and look forward to the impact she will make in future,” the Governor said.

As she embarks on this new chapter, Sweeney shared her excitement about joining the global Chevening network.

“Meeting fellow scholars from across the world and being part of a lifelong network is one thing I look forward to. Cultural experience, travelling across UK cities and Europe, I believe will be a once-in-a-lifetime journey. Diving into my chosen field of study and gaining knowledge that will help to solve and support real-world problems in my home country and regionally is something I am deeply passionate about,” she said.

The Chevening Scholarship, funded by the UK government, offers future leaders the opportunity to pursue postgraduate study in the UK while building strong international connections.

Montserrat now proudly adds Sweeney to its growing list of Chevening alumni, with the hope that her expertise will drive forward national climate resilience and sustainable development.

Upon her departure, Governor Cross shared the following message for the new scholar. “Darenthea, as you prepare to champion one of the most pressing challenges of our time – climate change – know that you carry with you not just your own dreams, but the hopes of an entire island that believes in your capacity to make a difference.”

Applications for the next round of Chevening Scholars closes on October 7, 2025. This fully funded opportunity offers a one-year master’s degree at a UK university for individuals with outstanding leadership, influence, and networking skills.

Apply now: https://www.chevening.org/apply/

Get guidance: https://www.chevening.org/resource-hub/guidance/

Like this: Like Loading...