Montserrat Observes World Children’s Day

(Press Release) – The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) joined in the worldwide celebration of children today, observing World Children’s Day 2025.

World Children’s Day is celebrated on the 20th of November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare. This year’s theme is “My Day, My Rights” which focuses on listening to children and promoting their rights and responsibilities to participate in decisions; voice their opinions that affect them by encouraging adults to listen to them about their lives and rights.

As part of the celebrations, the Ministry of Health and Social Services commenced a series of activities on November 17, 2025.

The Ministry requested that all educational institutions commemorate World Children’s Day by facilitating students wearing the color ‘blue’. The colour blue is symbolic for children’s rights and unity on World Children’s Day.

The day’s activities also included a “My Rights School Tour” to the various schools from the Early Childhood Level to Community College. During the Tour at the Primary Level to College Level, a series of quizzes were conducted in line with the UNICEF Convention on the Rights of the Child within their school assemblies from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

During the visits with the Early Childhood Nurseries and Day Cares, the team engaged the toddlers with the various learning activities around the “My Day, My Rights” theme.

In addition to the event, as a more sustainable initiative, the Ministry under the theme will be collaborating with specific stakeholders on two (2) initiatives: First (1), sponsorship towards the “Homework Help” Library program for ten (10) students who need additional academic support within the primary and secondary schools.

The program offers supervised study sessions, tutoring in core subjects, and access to educational materials and technology. The second (2) initiative will be ‘Support for Children with Special Needs’ through sponsorship towards sensory toys and equipment in partnership with the Montserrat Children’s Society.

Other activities implemented earlier this week include pre-recorded, fact-sharing information on child rights, and tips shared daily on Radio Montserrat to build public awareness on the rights of a child.

