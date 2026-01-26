Government Completes Financial Literacy Workshop for MSMEs

The Government of Montserrat, through its Business Trade and Investment (BTI) Unit, has completed a four-day Financial Literacy and Management Training Workshop aimed at strengthening the financial capacity of local businesses.

The workshop, held from January 12 to 16, 2026, was delivered in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank through its Caribbean Technological Consultancy Services (CTCS) Network. Eighteen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) participated in the programme.

Delivered in daily two-hour sessions, the training covered budgeting, investing, debt and tax management, cash flow, record-keeping, accounting fundamentals, pricing and costing, understanding credit, financial statements, and the use of computerised financial management systems. Participants also took part in practical exercises and presentations designed to address the specific challenges facing Montserrat’s business community.

As part of the programme, select participants now qualify for one-on-one technical assistance vouchers to help develop financial proposals for submission to financial institutions. At least four MSMEs will receive up to five days of personalised support.

“This workshop comes at a pivotal time for Montserrat’s economy,” said Jerson Badal, Director of the BTI Unit. “As the government rolls out new support measures and assistance programmes beyond traditional financing systems, initiatives like this empower small businesses, farmers and fishers to upscale their operations and expand their market presence. We’re committed to building economic resilience and fostering inclusive growth for all MSMEs.”

The initiative forms part of the CDB’s wider effort to address constraints within the MSME sector, including limited access to finance, weak managerial capacity and the impact of recent economic shocks. Priority was given to businesses in agri-business, the blue economy, hospitality, technology, green industries and the creative sector, with selection criteria also focusing on youth-owned enterprises, female employment and formally registered businesses with at least two years of operation.

The Government of Montserrat thanked the CDB CTCS Network and participants for their engagement, and advised that further business development opportunities will be announced through the BTI Unit.

Like this: Like Loading...