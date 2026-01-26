Rotary Club Hosts Primary School Reading Competition

The Rotary Club of Montserrat has reaffirmed its commitment to literacy and youth development with the successful hosting of its Primary School Reading Competition under the theme “Read to Lead, Read to Succeed.”

The competition was held on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the Lookout Primary School Auditorium and brought together students from across the island for a celebration of reading, confidence and academic achievement. Participants competed in two rounds, reading both seen and unseen passages, and were assessed on fluency, comprehension and presentation.

Speaking at the event, Rotary Club President Audris Jno-Baptiste underscored the importance of literacy to long-term success, noting that strong reading skills empower children to excel across all areas of learning while building confidence and self-esteem.

Participating schools were St. Augustine Primary School, Lookout Primary School, and Brades Primary School.

Top honours went to KathyAnn Weekes of Lookout Primary School, who was named Overall Winner in the Seen Passage category, and Tae’Rya Darroux of St. Augustine Primary School, who secured the Overall Winner title in the Unseen Passage category.

Grade-level winners were also recognised across Grades 1–6, highlighting strong performances from students of all participating schools.

Winners in the Grade categories included:

Grade 1 and 2

3rd Place (Tie) – Ron Rankin (LOPS)

Daksh Valechha (SAPS).

2nd Place – Khairi Daway (SAPS)

1st Place – Javier John (LOPS)

Grade 3 and 4

3rd Place – Ethan Henry (LOPS).

2nd Place – Xariayah Bramble (SAPS)

1st Place – Tae’Rya Darroux (SAPS)

Grades 5 and 6

3rd Place – Serriayah Phillip (SAPS)

2nd Place – Jeniqua McNarrin (BPS)

1st Place – Kathyann Weekes (LOPS)

The Rotary Club extended thanks to the judging panel of Iona Ogarro, Yasmine White and Denise L. Silcott, as well as teachers, parents, volunteers and sponsors who contributed to the event’s success. Special appreciation was also given to Tribe Star Sound for providing technical support.

The Rotary Club of Montserrat said it remains committed to initiatives that strengthen education, empower young people and support community development across the island.

See photos from the event here.

