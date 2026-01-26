Montserrat Delegation Participates in Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in India

A Montserrat delegation participated in the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), held in New Delhi, India, from January 14 to 18, 2026.

The conference brought together Speakers and Presiding Officers from 53 national parliaments and 14 semi-autonomous legislatures across the Commonwealth of Nations, providing a high-level forum for dialogue among parliamentary leaders representing diverse constitutional and legal traditions.

Montserrat was represented by Speaker Marjorie Smith, Parliamentary Secretary Dwayne Hixon, and Clerk of the Legislative Assembly Dr. Judith Baker. The delegation engaged in discussions focused on the evolving challenges facing legislatures and the resilience of democratic systems in a rapidly changing global environment.

Key themes explored during the bi-annual conference included the use of artificial intelligence in parliamentary systems, the impact of social media on parliamentarians, innovative approaches to improving public understanding of parliament and citizen participation beyond voting, and the security, health and well-being of Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff.

Reflecting on the conference, the Speaker noted that a central takeaway was the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “the world is one family” — which underscored the spirit of collaboration and shared responsibility among Commonwealth legislatures.

The 28th CSPOC was described as a valuable platform for the exchange of experiences and perspectives on contemporary parliamentary issues, fostering dialogue in an atmosphere of openness and mutual respect.

Like this: Like Loading...