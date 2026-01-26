Made in Montserrat Initiative Launches at Victor’s Supermarket, With Plans for Expansion

The Made in Montserrat Initiative has officially launched its retail pilot at Victor’s Supermarket, marking a significant step toward securing year-round shelf space for locally made products and strengthening the island’s small-scale manufacturing sector.

The initiative, led by the Business Trade and Investment Unit, is designed to move local producers beyond pop-up markets and seasonal expos into consistent retail distribution. The pilot builds on momentum generated by the annual Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME), translating consumer interest into permanent sales opportunities.

Currently on Victor’s Supermarket shelves under the Made in Montserrat banner are a growing range of locally produced goods, including Montserrat Volcano guava jelly and bush rum by Juliana Meade, hair and body products from Christal Edgecombe’s Glow H&B Essentials, Crack-a-Jack bush rum and ginger wine, as well as pastries and desserts supplied by local home bakers.

Manish Valechha, owner of Victor’s Supermarket, said the partnership aligns with the supermarket’s commitment to supporting local enterprise while maintaining professional retail standards. He noted that the structured approach, including consistent supply, proper labelling and in-store promotion, creates a strong foundation for sustainable, year-round sales, with plans already in place to expand the range and shelf space as production grows.

Participating producers have received targeted support to meet supermarket requirements, including improvements to packaging, labelling, expiry-date compliance, barcoding and quality control. A key focus of the initiative is ensuring reliable supply, addressing a long-standing challenge that has limited previous efforts to place local products in mainstream retail outlets.

The programme also introduces a unified Made in Montserrat brand identity, highlighting the island’s volcanic heritage, cultural traditions and community values, alongside coordinated marketing that includes in-store tastings and promotional campaigns.

Director of Business, Trade and Investment Jerson Badal said the initiative is about more than retail placement. He said professionalising supply chains and working closely with committed retailers like Victor’s helps convert interest in local products into lasting economic impact, while preserving Montserrat’s cultural identity and supporting greater self-reliance.

The pilot phase began in December 2025 and is being monitored closely, with sales performance and customer feedback guiding next steps. Future phases are expected to bring more producers on board, expand retail participation and explore opportunities linked to tourism and potential export markets.

Producers interested in joining the Made in Montserrat Initiative are encouraged to contact the Business Trade and Investment Unit at 1-664-491-2066 or trade@gov.ms

