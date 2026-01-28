DMCA Says Belham Valley Bridge Unearthing Boosts Community Resilience and Emergency Access

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) has welcomed the unearthing of the Belham Valley Bridge, describing it as

a significant step toward building community resilience for residents of Isle Bay, Woodsville, Corkhill, Weekes, Richmond Hill, Fox’s Bay, and Delvin’s, as well as tour operators, sand miners, farmers, and livestock owners.

That’s according to DMCA Senior Disaster Management Coordinator, Astrid Wade.

Wade said the project also improves emergency access to Isles Bay Hill and other areas south of the Belham Valley, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

Waterway and roadway work in the Belham Valley have resulted in the bridge being unearthed and accessible for vehicular traffic during heavy rainfall.

Roadways, culverts, and drainage infrastructure along Happy Hill, Dr Wood’s, and Isles Bay Hill Main Roads have also been unearthed, with guttering and culverts cleaned and restored to improve water flow.

The main water channels in the Belham Valley have also been excavated in preparation for rainfall, which should reduce impassability caused by lahars.

The Belham Valley Bridge had been buried for over 20 years due to repeated lahar activity. Its restoration now provides permanent access to and from the northern side of the island, especially during extreme weather events, significantly improving safety for residents of Isles Bay Hill, Woodsville, Corkhill, Weekes, Richmond Hill, Fox’s Bay, and Delvin’s, as well as tour operators, sand miners, farmers, and livestock owners.

The Belham Valley Bridge project was a collaborative effort between the Public Works Department, the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) and the private sector.

