UK–Montserrat Budget Support Mission 2026 Gets Underway

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Management (MOFEM) and the Governor’s Office have announced the start of the 2026 Budget Support Mission, which runs from Monday February 23 to Friday February 27.

The annual engagement brings together officials from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Government of Montserrat for a structured week of discussions focused on the island’s development priorities over the next three financial years.

Strategic Dialogue, Not Negotiation

In a joint release from MOFEM and Governor’s Office, officials emphasised that the Budget Support Mission is not a budget negotiation but a platform for strategic dialogue.

During the week, the Government of Montserrat will outline its plans, priorities, opportunities and challenges for the 2026/27 to 2028/29 spending period. The engagement allows both governments to align around shared objectives while ensuring that UK support remains targeted and responsive to Montserrat’s needs, the release noted.

The UK currently funds nearly 70 per cent of Montserrat’s recurrent budget. The mission forms a key part of the UK Government’s ongoing commitment to meeting its obligations to the people of Montserrat.

Broad Policy Agenda

Over five days, ministers, senior public officers and FCDO representatives will engage in detailed discussions across a wide range of policy areas.

These include budget performance and medium-term financial planning, economic development and private sector growth, tourism expansion and access infrastructure including air and sea connectivity, and transformation within the health and education sectors.

The agenda also covers green energy initiatives, water and wastewater systems, geothermal development, safeguarding, policing and security, and the operation and maintenance of government assets.

Further discussions will focus on public sector reform, human resource capacity, technical cooperation, contingent liabilities and fiscal risk management. The Project Management Office and capital investments under the Capital Investment Programming for Resilient Economic Growth programme will also form part of the review.

Site Visits to Major Projects

As part of the mission, the delegation will undertake site visits to several key infrastructure projects.

The visits are expected to include the Montserrat Port at Little Bay, the national hospital site, the Airport Control Tower and the proposed solar site at Shinlands. These projects form part of the island’s broader infrastructure and resilience strategy.

Press Conference to Close Mission

The mission will conclude with a press conference on Friday at 8AM. The event will be broadcast live on ZJB Radio and streamed via the Spirit of Montserrat Facebook page.

Scheduled speakers will include Nicholas Wareham, Deputy Director of the Overseas Territories and Polar Regions Directorate at the FCDO; the Premier of Montserrat, Reuben T. Meade; and Governor Harriet Cross.

The conference will provide the public with an update on the outcomes of the week’s discussions and the direction of the partnership between the UK and Montserrat for the 2026/27 to 2028/29 financial period.

Like this: Like Loading...