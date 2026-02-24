Minister Acknowledges Further Uncertainty in Montserrat Port Project

Montserrat’s $107.3 million port development project, originally slated for completion in early 2024, is facing renewed uncertainty despite a formal restart agreement signed last September.

The project was halted in early 2024 following disputes over design and financing. In September 2025, the Government of Montserrat signed an agreement with Meridian Construction to resume works.

Now, several months into the restart, Deputy Premier and Minister of BUILTE, Veronica Dorsette-Hector has acknowledged that progress remains below expectations.

“And we are not happy with that,” she said on What’s on Your Mind on Thursday, February 19 on ZJB Radio.

The development, financed with support from the Caribbean Development Bank and the United Kingdom Government, is regarded as one of Montserrat’s most critical infrastructure investments. It is intended to modernise the island’s sea access and strengthen economic resilience.

The minister stressed that oversight is being conducted jointly.

“We have three groups of persons working together to ensure that performance is assessed and there is progress. And those are, one, the Government of Montserrat, CDD, and the United Kingdom government.”

Providing a technical update, she said 18 caissons have been placed installed for the RoRo ramp with 15 of them below sea level. A total of 41 caissons are required for this part of the project.

“With rough seas recently, there had been some destabilization because the casings were not yet filled and anchored to the bedrock. That is being corrected.”

Beyond construction, the minister said financial oversight remains stringent.

“We continue to monitor in respect of the finances. We monitor that to ensure that whatever is meant for Montserrat is applied in Montserrat, as well as we monitor assiduously, what is done at the port.”

She confirmed that discussions are underway regarding possible next steps should Meridian be unable to complete the project.

“As that is being done in the physical, we are also sitting at the table. You know, no one is far away. We are discussing the way forward, should Meridian not be able to complete. How do we work with Meridian going forward? And that is where we are.”

However, she declined to indicate what decision might ultimately be taken, emphasising that due process and contractual obligations must guide any action.

“As I’ve always said, I would not be irresponsible. And speak loosely. I would allow the process, which is critical, to take place. And when we get to that point, I will inform the people.”

“We know, and I am not saying this to indicate that we are in legal waters, but a port is based on a contract, and if the terms of the contract are not satisfied, we must look at the legal education from both sides. Meridian, I’m sure, are also looking at that. And that is the reality.”

She concluded by appealing for public understanding.

“I ask, and I do not even want to say patience, I ask for your understanding that a port project is a critical part of our infrastructure program to progress Montserrat. We’re not taking this lightly, and we are working with the contractor. We are also working with our team, that is, our experts, so that when we come to announce to you the decision that we have taken, it would have been well thought through, anchored in evidence, anchored by the experts.”

