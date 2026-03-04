Montserratian Students Among UWI Team Competing at Global Programming Championship

Two Montserratian students are among a three-member team representing The University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus at the prestigious International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Latin America Championship in Chile.

Silford Moore Jr, a graduate of the Montserrat Secondary School, is part of the UWI Five Islands team “Frostbyte,” which has advanced to the regional championship after progressing through two competitive elimination rounds.

Moore is joined by teammates Ajante Fraser and Akeem Richards, who also attended Montserrat Secondary School. All three are currently students in the School of Science, Computing and Artificial Intelligence at the campus in Antigua and Barbuda.

The competition, held from March 3 to 8 in Chile, marks the first time Antigua and Barbuda has fielded an in-person team at this stage of the contest.

Often described as the “Olympics of Coding,” the International Collegiate Programming Contest challenges teams of three students to solve complex algorithmic problems under intense time pressure. The event tests technical ability, teamwork and creative problem-solving.

The Latin America Championship serves as the semifinal round of the competition. Top-performing teams will advance to the ICPC World Finals scheduled to take place in Dubai in November 2026.

Professor C. Justin Robinson, Principal of the Five Islands Campus, praised the team’s achievement.

“We are immensely proud of Ajante, Silford and Akeem for this historic achievement,” Robinson said. “This milestone is a testament to the talent and determination of our students and the strength of our programs.”

“At The UWI FIC, we are invested in ensuring our students are ready not only for competitions like these, but for the real world: whether entering the workforce or launching their own ventures as technology entrepreneurs.”

The team is accompanied to the competition by Dr. Ilenius Ildephonce, Head of the School of Science, Computing and Artificial Intelligence, who has been supporting the development of the campus’s competitive programming programme.

Support for the team’s participation was provided by the Antigua and Barbuda Board of Education, which funded travel to the competition.

The ICPC is the world’s oldest and most prestigious programming contest, with tens of thousands of university students participating annually from hundreds of institutions worldwide.

A strong performance by the UWI Five Islands team in Chile could see them advance to the ICPC World Finals later this year, where the best student programmers from across the globe will compete.

