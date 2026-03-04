Premier Meade to Speak at Global Sustainable Islands Summit in Gran Canaria

Premier Reuben T. Meade is among a group of international leaders scheduled to address the 2026 Global Sustainable Islands Summit, which will bring together policymakers and development institutions from island jurisdictions around the world.

The summit, organised by Island Innovation, will take place from April 20–22 in Gran Canaria and will focus on energy security, climate resilience and sustainable economic transition for island states and territories.

Officials say the event has evolved into a key forum where island governments exchange policy strategies, share lessons from implementation and explore financing models designed for the unique geographic and economic realities of island communities.

Previous editions of the summit have been hosted in Madeira, Prince Edward Island and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Growing Global Representation

The 2026 summit is expected to bring together ministers, premiers and senior officials from island jurisdictions across Europe, the Caribbean, the Pacific and Latin America.

Organisers say more than ten national-level ministers and high-level representatives from the UK and Irish governments will participate, reflecting growing international attention on the policy challenges and opportunities facing island territories.

Confirmed speakers include officials from several Caribbean governments, including Julian Fraser, Konris Maynard and Zhavargo Jolly.

Global policy experts and development finance leaders are also scheduled to participate, including Gene Leon and climate advocate Liz Thompson.

Focus on Energy and Climate Transition

A central theme of this year’s summit will be the practical challenges island governments face when moving from climate commitments to project implementation.

Many island jurisdictions have already set renewable energy targets and climate resilience goals. However, translating those commitments into infrastructure projects often requires coordination between governments, regulators, investors and technical partners.

Organisers say the summit is designed to bring those actors together to address barriers to financing, permitting and grid integration that can slow project development.

Geothermal Energy Case Study

The 2026 programme will also highlight geothermal development, a topic of particular relevance for several island territories including Montserrat.

Gran Canaria is preparing to drill a 2,700-metre geothermal exploration well following a €15 million investment from Spain’s national energy programme and technical oversight from New Zealand-based JRG Energy.

Delegates will examine the project as a case study in the opportunities and complexities of achieving energy independence in island systems.

Islands at the Frontline

Island jurisdictions are often described as laboratories for climate policy because of their exposure to environmental pressures and their need to innovate quickly with limited resources.

Organisers say the summit aims to move discussions beyond policy exchange toward practical implementation strategies that can help island governments accelerate renewable energy deployment, strengthen climate adaptation and expand sustainable tourism and blue economy initiatives.

The Global Sustainable Islands Summit is expected to draw leaders from island territories across multiple regions, reflecting the growing role these jurisdictions are playing in shaping global sustainability conversations.

