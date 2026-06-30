Government Honours Six Living Centenarians in Historic National Celebration

Six of Montserrat’s oldest citizens were honoured on Monday, June 29, during a special ceremony at the Brades Arts and Education Centre celebrating their extraordinary lives, contributions to the island, and remarkable longevity.

The event, hosted by the Office of the Premier, brought together government officials, family members, caregivers, church leaders and members of the public to recognise the island’s six living centenarians, all of whom have surpassed 100 years of age.

Those honoured were Charles Richard Lee (101), Eliza Wilhelmina “Miss Liz” Johnson (101), George Yearwood (103), Florence Malone (104), Mary Dorothy “Nenen” Allen (106), and Sarah Piper (109).

Opening the ceremony, the Camille Gerald Thomas, the MC described the occasion as “a blessing” and reminded those gathered that they were celebrating “six lives, six stories, six legacies, six treasures of Montserrat.”

“In a world that often moves too quickly, where the years seem to pass in the blink of an eye, we have the extraordinary privilege of pausing to honour six remarkable individuals who have lived beyond 100,” she said.

Throughout the ceremony, citations highlighted each centenarian’s unique contribution to Montserrat. Charles “Maggie” Lee was recognised for his work as a fisherman, sailor, skilled tradesman and cultural icon. Miss Liz Johnson was celebrated for her decades of service as a seamstress, Sunday School teacher and Methodist Church leader. George Yearwood was honoured for his craftsmanship as a carpenter, plumber and welder, as well as his love of music. Teacher Florence Malone was recognised for dedicating four decades to educating generations of Montserratian children, while Mary Dorothy Allen’s life of agriculture, church service and preservation of local culinary traditions was celebrated. Sarah Piper was honoured for her steadfast Christian faith and lifelong example of kindness and resilience.

Aspiring to Become a Blue Zone

Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Ingrid Buffonge said the government hopes Montserrat can one day be recognised as one of the world’s “Blue Zones”, regions where people routinely live longer, healthier lives.

“It is our hope in the Ministry of Health and Social Services that Montserrat can become one of the Blue Zone territories where it is the expectation that everybody will live to be 100 and beyond,” she said.

Dr Buffonge stressed that longevity depends on more than healthcare alone, encouraging greater community involvement with older residents. She announced plans to establish volunteer-led book and dance clubs to provide social interaction and mental stimulation for senior citizens.

“It will take all of us to care for elderly persons on this island,” she said, while also thanking caregivers for their dedication.

‘Montserrat is Number One’

Premier Reuben T. Meade praised the centenarians as examples of what is possible on the island and revealed plans to permanently commemorate them.

One proposal is to display their photographs in the airport terminal so visitors arriving and departing can see Montserrat’s remarkable record for longevity.

“The research also shows that Montserrat has the largest number of centenarians per thousand of population. We’re actually number one in the world,” the Premier said.

He added that the Wall of Fame would also include those centenarians who had passed away before the recognition ceremony could be organised.

The Premier also highlighted that three of the six centenarians continue to live at home under the care of their families rather than in residential care, describing this as a testament to the support provided by relatives and caregivers.

He joked that he deliberately chose to sit beside the centenarians during the ceremony in the hope “that some of that longevity will rub off on me.”

Words of Gratitude

Speaking on behalf of the six honourees, Miss Liz Johnson thanked God and the people of Montserrat for recognising them.

“I want to thank God Almighty and the Government and people of Montserrat for honouring the elderly people like us this afternoon,” she said.

She encouraged the public to continue supporting one another and added, “If the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob was not with us, we would have never been here this afternoon.”

A Living Library

The ceremony also featured a message from Reverend Franklyn Galbraith, who described the centenarians as living testimonies of God’s faithfulness and compared them to biblical figures known for their longevity.

Earlier, organisers noted that while history is often found in books, it also lives through the memories and experiences of the island’s oldest citizens. Quoting an African proverb, the audience was reminded that “when an elder dies, a library burns,” before adding that Montserrat was fortunate to have “six libraries that are still open.”

Entertainment included performances by Dr Tiffannie Skerritt, McLoyd White, a presentation of the poem Scoring a 100 written by Zelma White and performed by Daphne Furlonge, and appearances by the Emerald Shamiole Masqueraders.

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