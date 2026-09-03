Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. Announces October 2026 Programme

Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. is pleased to announce its programme of activities for October 2026, bringing together breast cancer awareness, breast health promotion and an expanded focus on diabetic foot health and podiatry services.

This year’s programme encourages residents to take a proactive approach to their health. Breast health checks and mammograms are available throughout the year, and women are encouraged to speak with their doctor about annual breast health checks and mammograms.

Persons wishing to book a FREE mammogram at the Belmont Clinic in Antigua may WhatsApp or call 496-7465, or WhatsApp +44 7960 480505.

A special feature of this year’s programme is Feet for Life: Podiatry Clinics, an initiative highlighting the importance of foot health, particularly for persons living with diabetes.

Activities will include the Feet for Life: Podiatry Symposium on Monday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Salem Community Resource Centre, along with Podiatry Clinics from October 26–31 at the same venue.

On Wednesday, October 28 at 3:00 p.m., Talking Health on ZJB Radio will focus on Breast Cancer Awareness and Podiatry Clinics, giving listeners an opportunity to learn more about the services and activities being offered.

The programme will also feature a Charity Dinner at Olveston House on Wednesday, October 28. Guests will have an opportunity to meet the podiatrists at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $150 and go on sale September 15, 2026. Tickets will be available from Olveston House, telephone 491-3942, and Saje Café, telephone 495-2233.

On Friday, October 30, Montserrat is invited to celebrate Pink Friday. Residents are encouraged to wear something pink and decorate their offices and business places in pink, creating a visible island-wide show of support for breast cancer awareness.

On Saturday, October 31, the October programme concludes with the Breast Cancer and Diabetic Foot Health Awareness Glow Walk — A White T-Shirt Affair. The walk begins at 6:00 p.m. from the Lookout Community Centre and finishes at Little Bay.

Participants are asked to wear a white T-shirt for safety and better visibility during the night walk. Pink glow accessories will represent breast cancer awareness, while blue glow sticks will promote diabetes awareness and highlight the importance of diabetic foot care in reducing avoidable amputations.

Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. invites the entire community to participate in the October activities, support the charity’s work and, most importantly, make breast and foot health a priority.

Save the dates and join us throughout October 2026. More details will be announced soon.

Like this: Like Loading…