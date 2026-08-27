Montserrat Urged to Monitor Tropical Storm Dolly

Residents and visitors on Montserrat are being advised to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Dolly, which formed over the central tropical Atlantic on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

At 11 a.m., the centre of Dolly was located near latitude 13.6 degrees north and longitude 38.7 degrees west, approximately 1,555 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at approximately 24 mph. That general motion is expected to continue over the next few days, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Dolly is forecast to approach the Leeward Islands over the weekend. Although Montserrat remains within the forecast cone, the Disaster Management Coordination Agency said the storm does not pose an immediate threat to the island and no action is required at this time.

Forecasters expect little change in Dolly’s strength over the next 48 hours. The system is forecast to degenerate into a tropical wave before reaching the Leeward Islands.

Residents and visitors should continue monitoring official updates from the DMCA and the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service as the storm progresses.

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