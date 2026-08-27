Bank of Montserrat Reopens with Limited Services Following Power and Network Issues

Bank of Montserrat reopened on Thursday, August 27, 2026, offering limited services following power and network problems that forced it to remain closed on Wednesday.

Customers were able to make cash deposits and withdrawals, while ATM services were available at the bank’s Brades location. The bank also extended its opening hours until 3 p.m. as it continued working to restore full operations.

However, the bank’s mobile application and online banking platform remained unavailable at the end of the business day on Thursday.

The disruption began on Wednesday when the bank announced that it was temporarily closed because of a network issue affecting its operations. A subsequent update said that ongoing network and power problems meant full banking services could not resume that day.

It is unclear whether the bank’s power issues are related to recent electricity outages on the island.

After further assessment on Wednesday, the bank confirmed that it would be unable to open that day but planned to resume business on Thursday.

In its latest update, management said the bank was continuing to work towards “the full restoration of our services”.

No timeline had been announced by the end of Thursday for the return of the mobile application and online banking services.

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