Air Service Update on WINAIR Flights and Bookings

The Access Division, Office of the Premier wishes to address the recent circulation of automated cancellation notifications received by travelers with Winair confirmed bookings for October 2026.

The statement from the office, said that due to an administrative oversight, the booking system was opened for the month of October. As the system identified and flagged this scheduling error, automatic cancellations were triggered for affected reservations.

The Access Division said they are actively engaging with WINAIR’s Management to resolve the situation, and minimize disruption. The Access Division would like to confirm that flights from Winair will continue for the foreseeable future once this issue is resolved.

Further updates will be provided as soon as additional details are confirmed.

Passengers requiring clarification or assistance regarding their specific travel arrangements are encouraged to contact the Access Division directly:

Telephone: 664-491-3378 or 664-392-3600

Email: accessmni@gov.ms

Office of the Premier at 664 491 3378 or 664 392 3600 or email us at accessmni@gov.ms

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